Collision on A24 in Worthing

A collision in Worthing is causing delays to traffic this afternoon (Sunday, February 18).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:32 GMT
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 2.10pm today.

The collision occurred on the A24 and there are reports of congestion.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on A24 Findon Road Westbound at A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).”

