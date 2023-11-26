Collision on A24 near Worthing
A collision has taken place on the A24 outside Worthing this afternoon (Sunday, November 26).
The incident involving a motorcycle was first reported just before 1.30pm today, according to the AA’s traffic bulletin.
It said there are reports of slow traffic and congestion on the A24 Findon Road southbound at Durrington cemetery.
We will have more on this story as we get it.