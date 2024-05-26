Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision has taken place on the A259 in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, May 26).

The incident was first reported just before 11.50am today, according to the AA’s traffic bulletin.

The incident is causing congestion on the stretch of road.

The AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Pevensey Bay Road Eastbound near the Harbour roundabout.”

