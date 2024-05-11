Collision on A259 in Worthing
A collision is reportedly causing heavy traffic on the A259 in Worthing.
AA Traffic News has reported an incident on A259 Goring Road.
A bulletin on the traffic information site read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Goring Road both ways near the Toby Carvery restaurant roundabout. Initially reported to be on George V Avenue.”
