Collision on A259 in Worthing

Sam Morton
Sam Morton
Published 11th May 2024
A collision is reportedly causing heavy traffic on the A259 in Worthing.

AA Traffic News has reported an incident on A259 Goring Road.

A bulletin on the traffic information site read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Goring Road both ways near the Toby Carvery restaurant roundabout. Initially reported to be on George V Avenue.”

