Collision on A27 in Chichester
A collision has taken place on the A287 in Chichester this morning (Saturday, May 25).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 9am today.
The collision is causing congestion and delays in the area.
The AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
We will have more as we get it.