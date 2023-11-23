A collision has taken place this morning (Thursday, November 23) on the A27 Polegate bypass just outside of Eastbourne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at around 6.35am.

It said: “Reports of crash on A27 Polegate Bypass at A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach said some of its bus services are being diverted due to the incident.

Police accident sign

On X, formerly Twitter, it said: “Due to an RTC on Cophall roundabout our 51, 54 and 98 services will be diverting via Ersham Road between #Polegate and #Hailsham in both directions.”