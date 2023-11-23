Collision on A27 Polegate bypass near Eastbourne
A collision has taken place this morning (Thursday, November 23) on the A27 Polegate bypass just outside of Eastbourne.
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at around 6.35am.
It said: “Reports of crash on A27 Polegate Bypass at A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.”
Stagecoach said some of its bus services are being diverted due to the incident.
On X, formerly Twitter, it said: “Due to an RTC on Cophall roundabout our 51, 54 and 98 services will be diverting via Ersham Road between #Polegate and #Hailsham in both directions.”
