Collisions add to traffic chaos after Storm Éowyn brings trees down in Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
A number of collisions are reportedly adding to traffic delays after Storm Éowyn brought trees down across Sussex.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen described Storm Éowyn a ‘multi-hazard event’, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong winds for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph were forecast in Sussex.

On Friday morning (January 24), three road traffic collisions have been reported by AA Traffic News and Sussex Traffic Watch:

A number of collisions are reportedly adding to traffic delays in Sussex after Storm Éowyn brought trees down across Sussex. Photo: Stock image / National World
A number of collisions are reportedly adding to traffic delays in Sussex after Storm Éowyn brought trees down across Sussex. Photo: Stock image / National World

– Henleys Down: Partially blocked due to rolled over vehicle on Watermill Lane both ways between A2691 Haven Brook Avenue and Spratts Lane. Expect delays.

– Crowborough: Partially blocked due to crash on Chillies Lane both ways between A26 and Burnt Oak Road. Expect delays.

– Five Ash Down: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to fallen tree and crash on A26 Northbound from A272 London Road (Budletts roundabout) to Five Ash Down. Car has reportedly collided with a fallen tree,

There are also multiple reports of fallen trees across the county.

To see the full list, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/storm-eowyn-reports-of-fallen-trees-in-sussex-after-video-shows-waves-battering-south-coast-4958263

