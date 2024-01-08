Contracts totalling more than £600,000 awarded to two companies to survey data about roads and footpaths in West Sussex

Contracts totalling more than £600,000 have been awarded to two companies to survey and gather data about the roads and footpaths in West Sussex.

Contracts totalling more than £600,000 have been awarded to two companies to survey and gather data about the roads and footpaths in West Sussex.

The decision to award the contracts, totalling £638,215, was made by Matt Davey, the county council’s assistant director for highways, transport & planning.

The cost of the contracts will be met by from the £15.8m revenue highways maintenance budget.

They will run for two years from April 1 with the possibility of extending to three years.

Pavement Testing Services Ltd will be responsible for collecting highway inventory data, inspecting unclassified D roads and all roundabouts, a foot-way maintenance survey, and a survey into skid resistance.

WDM Ltd will carry out a scanner survey of A, B and C roads.

The council has to provide data to government departments, including the Department for Transport and HM Treasury, on the condition and value of key elements of the county’s highway infrastructure each year.

A spokesman said: “To underpin an effective Highway Infrastructure Asset Management approach and inform maintenance need and investment decisions, there is a need to survey and collate inventory and condition data for the road and foot-way network.”