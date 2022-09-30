Many drivers are not aware of the legal requirements they face by not running their cars

Experts from LeaseCar.uk said that more and more drivers are keeping their car off the road during the cost-of-living crisis and to deal with high fuel prices.

But the online car leasing company said many are not aware of the legal requirements they face by not running their cars.

A spokesman for LeaseCar.uk said: “Many don’t realise they could end up with a fine even if their car does not leave the drive.

“Unless they tell DVLA and obtain a SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) the authorities will see the vehicle as untaxed and therefore they could be fined. Receiving a penalty fine when you are actually trying to save cash would be a bitter pill to swallow so we want to make sure all motorists are fully informed of the legal requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the notification is simple and can be done online via the DVLA’s website. Motorists only need to do a SORN once, and the notification will be automatically overturned if the vehicle is taxed again.

Drivers will know a SORN has been successful when they get a DVLA letter within four weeks.

LeaseCar.uk warned that once a car has had a SORN application, it cannot be driven on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said the DVLA can cross reference the national insurance database with road tax expiration dates to find out which vehicles have cover.

A warning letter with fines will be sent in the post if motorists are caught. It is £100 if your car is uninsured, and £40-£100 if your road tax has expired. Court action after this can raise fines to up to £1,000, said LeaseCar.uk.

Those making a SORN claim will need the car’s make, model information and registration number. Motorists will also need the 16-digit reference number from the V11 car tax renewal reminder and 11-digit number from the V5C logbook.