BREAKING

Crash between Scaynes Hill and North Chailey: report of three cars involved in incident

There have been reports of a crash between Scaynes Hill and North Chailey this evening (Friday, January 5).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:13 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collision happened on the B2183.

It said three cars were involved in the incident on Beggar’s Wood Road Westbound around North Common Road. The first report came in at 5.44pm.