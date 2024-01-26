BREAKING

Crash in Haywards Heath: police and ambulances on road heading towards Cuckfield

There have been reports of police and ambulances at the scene of a crash near Haywards Heath this afternoon (Friday, January 26).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/route reports that there is congestion on the B2272.

It said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2272 Butlers Green Road both ways between Isaacs Lane and A272. Congestion to a mile back into town, along South Road.”

The incident was first reported at 12.02pm and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow traffic.

Related topics:CuckfieldHaywards Heath