BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Crash near Crawley: reports of incident involving two cars and a lorry

Several vehicles have been involved in a crash near Crawley this morning (Friday, September 29), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that there is slow traffic on the A2011 following the incident.

It said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, two cars and a lorry involved on A2011 Crawley Avenue at A2004 Northgate Avenue. On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 6.37am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

Related topics:Sussex Police