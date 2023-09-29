Crash near Crawley: reports of incident involving two cars and a lorry
Several vehicles have been involved in a crash near Crawley this morning (Friday, September 29), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that there is slow traffic on the A2011 following the incident.
It said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, two cars and a lorry involved on A2011 Crawley Avenue at A2004 Northgate Avenue. On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 6.37am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.