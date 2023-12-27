Crash near Faygate: traffic warning as A264 partially blocked after collision
The A264 in West Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Wednesday, December 27) following reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A264 Crawley Road Eastbound at Tower Road.”
The incident was first reported at 2.21pm and the AA live traffic map is still showing slow moving traffic.