Crash near Faygate: traffic warning as A264 partially blocked after collision

The A264 in West Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Wednesday, December 27) following reports of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:48 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A264 Crawley Road Eastbound at Tower Road.”

The incident was first reported at 2.21pm and the AA live traffic map is still showing slow moving traffic.

