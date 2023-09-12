Crash near Three Bridges: heavy traffic after report of incident involving moped and car
There are reports of heavy traffic near Three Bridges this afternoon (Tuesday, September 12), following a collision.
AA Traffic News said the incident was first reported at 2.43pm. For more traffic news see the live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a moped and a car involved on A2220 Worth Park Avenue both ways at Grattons Drive.”
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.