BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Crash near Three Bridges: heavy traffic after report of incident involving moped and car

There are reports of heavy traffic near Three Bridges this afternoon (Tuesday, September 12), following a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News said the incident was first reported at 2.43pm. For more traffic news see the live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a moped and a car involved on A2220 Worth Park Avenue both ways at Grattons Drive.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

Related topics:Three BridgesSussex Police