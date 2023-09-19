Crash near Uckfield: road partially blocked after report of car going into bush
There have been reports that a road between Uckfield and Little Horsted is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Lewes Road is affected by ‘heavy traffic due to crash on Lewes Road both ways near Ridgewood Post Office’.
They first reported at 2.53pm that a car has gone into a bush.