Crash on A259 in East Sussex: heavy traffic reported after incident involving car and motorbike
There has been a collision on the A259 this evening (Wednesday, January 3), according to a report by AA Traffic News.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 both ways at B2095.”