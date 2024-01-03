BREAKING

Crash on A259 in East Sussex: heavy traffic reported after incident involving car and motorbike

There has been a collision on the A259 this evening (Wednesday, January 3), according to a report by AA Traffic News.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:57 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:57 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 both ways at B2095.”

The incident was first reported at about 5pm and happened between Pevensey and Bexhill.

