Crash on A275 near Lewes: traffic coping well on The Drove

There have been reports of a crash on a road near Lewes this morning (Thursday, November 30).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:47 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:47 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A275 both ways at The Drove. Traffic is coping well.”

The collision was first reported at 8.24am and no further information is available at this time.

