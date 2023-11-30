Crash on A275 near Lewes: traffic coping well on The Drove
There have been reports of a crash on a road near Lewes this morning (Thursday, November 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A275 both ways at The Drove. Traffic is coping well.”
The collision was first reported at 8.24am and no further information is available at this time.