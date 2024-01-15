BREAKING

Crash on East Sussex road: collision reported on route to railway station

A crash has been reported this morning (Monday, January 15) on a road near a railway station in East Sussex.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 07:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows slow traffic on Station Road on the way to Berwick Station.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on Station Road both ways from A27 (Drusilla's Roundabout) to Common Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 6.54am.

Related topics:Station RoadA27