Crash on East Sussex road: collision reported on route to railway station
A crash has been reported this morning (Monday, January 15) on a road near a railway station in East Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows slow traffic on Station Road on the way to Berwick Station.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on Station Road both ways from A27 (Drusilla's Roundabout) to Common Lane. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 6.54am.