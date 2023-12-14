Crash on major road from Bognor to Chichester: A259 disruption after report of three-vehicle collision
A major road from Bognor to Chichester is partially closed following a crash this evening (Thursday, December 14).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays on the A259.
AA Traffic News said: “Three vehicles involved on A259 both ways between Marsh Lane and Oving Cafe.”
The incident was first reported at 4.13pm but the AA Traffic News map is still showing heavy traffic.