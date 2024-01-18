BREAKING

Crash on road to Bognor Regis: heavy traffic reported on A259

There have been reports of a crash on a road near Bognor Regis this morning (Thursday, January 18).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:02 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened near Shripney.

It said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Westbound from Stanhorn Grove to A29 Shripney Road. A car has reported to have driven into a Bollard.”

The collision was first reported at 8.37am.

