Crash on road to Bognor Regis: heavy traffic reported on A259
There have been reports of a crash on a road near Bognor Regis this morning (Thursday, January 18).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened near Shripney.
It said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Westbound from Stanhorn Grove to A29 Shripney Road. A car has reported to have driven into a Bollard.”
The collision was first reported at 8.37am.