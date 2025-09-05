Crash reported near industrial estate in Uckfield: road partially blocked in both directions

There has been a report of a crash in Uckfield this afternoon (Friday, September 5).

The incident happened near the Bellbrook Industrial Estate.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A22 Uckfield Bypass is partially blocked in both directions.

The note on the live map said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A22 Uckfield Bypass both ways at B2102 Bellfarm Road (Copwood roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 12.34pm and the live map was still showing slow moving traffic at 2pm.