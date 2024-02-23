Crawley road closed after railroad crossing failure
There is a railroad crossing failure in Crawley this afternoon (Friday, February 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A2219 is shut with the incident reported at 5.40pm.
They said: “Road closed due to railroad crossing failure on A2219 both ways from Bank Terrace to Brighton Road. The Level crossing on the A2220 Horsham Road is also broke Springfield Road is closed for traffic management.”
The AA said the A2220 Horsham Road is also closed both ways from Springfield Road to Albany Road.