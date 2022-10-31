Police said the incident happened in Crowborough Hill, near the junction with Millbrook Road, shortly before 8am.

A section of the road was temporarily closed while emergency services responded to the scene, they said.

A police spokesperson said: “The cyclist – a teenage boy – sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London for treatment. No other injuries were reported. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV, is urged to email [email protected], quoting Op Aylesbury.”

AA Traffic News had reported that the B2100 was closed earlier this evening for crash investigation work but the map is now showing that the road is clear again.