East Sussex County Council has announced that work begins on Crowborough Hill on Monday, February 19, continuing until Saturday, March 16.

The council said the road will be closed in phases between the junction with Croft Road and the pedestrian crossing by the Well House Veterinary Clinic.

People can find out more at www.eastsussexhighways.com. Updates will be shared on X @esccroads and Facebook @EastSussexHighways.

An East Sussex Highway spokesperson said: “Having carried out interim pothole repairs last year to address immediate safety issues, we are now carrying out more extensive repairs which will help prevent potholes from appearing in the future.”

The council said repairs would also be made to kerbs, drainage equipment and inspection chamber covers. Road markings will be repainted, including school markings, high friction surfacing on pedestrian crossings and approaches to junctions and roundabouts. Repairs will also be carried out on the westbound carriageway on the Church Road junction.

The Highway spokesperson continued: “This work has taken longer to arrange than we would have liked, but it was important that it be carefully planned and coordinated with utility company roadworks elsewhere in the town that could have had an impact on this busy road. As well as carrying out the work overnight, we will also be working in phases to further minimise disruption to residents. We apologise for the inconvenience these roadworks may cause, but the result will be a smoother, safer ride for motorists.”