Crystal Palace junction work complete after 10 day closure to replace track
The upgrade at the busy Crystal Palace junction, controlling the movement of trains in and out of the station, will help reduce train delays and improve passenger journeys.
Engineers replaced five sets of switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to transfer between lines, and 1,500 metres of track has now been replaced with brand new equipment.
Ed Jury, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “We know there’s never a good time to close the railway, but with the work now completed we expect to see significant improvements to the performance of trains through the junction.
“In addition to the replacement of the switches and crossings, we’ve also installed 730 metres of new conductor rail, which feeds the electric power to trains, and 4,000 metres of new signalling and telecom cables.
“This upgrade is just one part of our continuing investment in improving passenger journeys”.
Sussex Railway Upgrade plan
The works are part of Network Rail’s Sussex Railway Upgrade plan to modernise the railway network to improve passenger journeys across Sussex.
Between 2024 and 2029 Network Rail is investing £900m as part of the Sussex Railway Upgrades to modernise track, signalling, stations, structures and earthworks.
For more information please visit - Sussex Railway Upgrade plan - Network Rail.
