The county council said it is proposing to remove a number of machines across the county, including more than 50 across Hastings and Rother.

It added that some of its machines were ‘no longer economically viable’ due to rising costs in maintaining them.

But business leaders said the plans were ‘draconian’ and said the changes represented a parking increase ‘by stealth’.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said: “These changes to the pay system for parking in Bexhill could be catastrophic for businesses as once again East Sussex County Council (ESCC) seems hellbent on restricting access to Bexhill through draconian parking measures rather than helping and supporting residents and businesses.

“It doesn't matter whether we have a population that is elderly and does not have access to app technology, it is that ESCC don't seem to care that this is a parking charge increase by stealth of the fees charged to park by the RingGo company. This also deters spontaneous parking by visitors.

“Combined with the recent increases in the resident parking permits areas, which has removed most of the free two-hour bays in Bexhill, this is another disaster for our town that Bexhill Chamber are protesting against but getting no response from ESCC.”

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said: “Although we understand that this latest change to on-street parking arrangements is just a trial to see if it is possible to reduce the number of machines without causing significant inconvenience to drivers, this is another example of the county council making decisions without communicating anything to the public, and therefore causing worry and confusion.

“We have been reassured that at least one cash machine will be left available at every parking location, and we have asked the parking team to ensure that clear signage is put up, directing drivers to the operational machines.

“If customers are worried that particular machines are critical to be left in place they can contact the parking team with their concerns, and we have been told that these will be listened to.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “A change in parking habits and technology has seen the use of pay and display machines drop by around 40 per cent, meaning some of our machines are no longer economically viable to run due to the increasing cost of maintaining them.

“As a result we are proposing to remove a number of machines across the county, including 53 of the 117 machines in the Hastings and Rother area.

“All the machines we are removing have another machine a short distance away that will continue to accept cash payment. To help motorists, the machines have notices with directions to the nearest alternative. They also have information about how to pay by phone, app or online. A smart phone is not required to make payment.

“We welcome feedback about the removal of particular machines which will allow us to make any necessary adjustments. Feedback can be sent to [email protected].”

