A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Bexhill on Monday evening (September 23), police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said it is now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the junction of Gunters Lane and Turkey Road at about 7pm on September 23.

“The collision involved a red Jaguar car and a pedal cycle.

“The cyclist, a 62-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. The driver of the Jaguar, a 42-year-old local woman, was not injured.

“Police are investigating and want anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, as well as to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles travelling in the area at the time.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1139 of 23/09.”