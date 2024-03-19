'Death trap’ on A24 in West Sussex remains

A dangerous defect on a major West Sussex road has reportedly caused damage to vehicles.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Mar 2024, 20:05 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large pothole was spotted next to a draincover on the A24 northbound, near the Findon roundabout, earlier this month. Local photographer Eddie Mitchell described it as a ‘death trap’ and the 'worst one I've ever seen'.

He added: "This will wipe out any motorcyclist / cyclist and any car that hits it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The county council did respond to Mr Mitchell, confirming that a contractor has been tasked with repairing the road ‘in accordance with our timescales’, adding: “If this is considered a safety issue, then this could be up to 28 days, depending on severity.”

Most Popular

However, as shown in the photo above, the pothole has only been partially fixed – and at least one vehicle has reportedly sustained damage after hitting it.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "The pothole on the A24 was identified by our inspection team during the last monthly driven inspection of the A24.

"A job was raised to repair the area of the carriageway around the drain and this is due to be completed by March 29.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road defect was described by other social media users as 'horrendous' and 'really dangerous'.

The pothole has only been partially repaired. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe pothole has only been partially repaired. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The pothole has only been partially repaired. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

One person wrote: "It's got local competition though... e.g the huge elongated potholes between the two southbound lanes just north of the Findon s-bends."

Another motorist said: "This is the tip of the iceberg. The roads were riddled with these before this winter and now its worse than horrendous, every journey you wonder if the hole you hit has damaged your tyre."

Amid the news that roads in the UK are at ‘breaking point’ due to potholes, we are calling for immediate action to improve the worsening situation in West Sussex and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A new report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

A large pothole was spotted next to a draincover on the A24 northbound, near the Findon roundabout, earlier this month. Photo: Eddie MitchellA large pothole was spotted next to a draincover on the A24 northbound, near the Findon roundabout, earlier this month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A large pothole was spotted next to a draincover on the A24 northbound, near the Findon roundabout, earlier this month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

With our new campaign ‘Gone to Pot’, Sussex World is calling for immediate action from those responsible for our roads.

Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/gone-to-pot-sussex-world-calls-for-urgent-action-amid-pothole-chaos-in-west-sussex-with-roads-close-to-breaking-point-4561432.

Related topics:A24West Sussex County Council