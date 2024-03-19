Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large pothole was spotted next to a draincover on the A24 northbound, near the Findon roundabout, earlier this month. Local photographer Eddie Mitchell described it as a ‘death trap’ and the 'worst one I've ever seen'.

He added: "This will wipe out any motorcyclist / cyclist and any car that hits it."

The county council did respond to Mr Mitchell, confirming that a contractor has been tasked with repairing the road ‘in accordance with our timescales’, adding: “If this is considered a safety issue, then this could be up to 28 days, depending on severity.”

However, as shown in the photo above, the pothole has only been partially fixed – and at least one vehicle has reportedly sustained damage after hitting it.

The road defect was described by other social media users as 'horrendous' and 'really dangerous'.

One person wrote: "It's got local competition though... e.g the huge elongated potholes between the two southbound lanes just north of the Findon s-bends."

Another motorist said: "This is the tip of the iceberg. The roads were riddled with these before this winter and now its worse than horrendous, every journey you wonder if the hole you hit has damaged your tyre."

The pothole has only been partially repaired. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Amid the news that roads in the UK are at ‘breaking point’ due to potholes, we are calling for immediate action to improve the worsening situation in West Sussex and beyond.

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A new report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

With our new campaign ‘Gone to Pot’, Sussex World is calling for immediate action from those responsible for our roads.