Passengers travelling to and from London Gatwick Airport have been urged to ‘use other transport options’ ahead of next week’s industrial action.

ASLEF's train drivers are to stage a number of strikes and overtime bans next month in their long-running dispute over pay.

Union members at 16 train operating companies in England will walk out on different days between Saturday, December 2 and Friday, December 8.

In addition, all ASLEF members will refuse to work any overtime from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “More rail disruption is affecting London Gatwick this Friday 1 December to Saturday 9 December. Across the following days, there will be changes to train services across the rail network with different train companies being impacted on different days.

“Friday 1, Monday 4, Tuesday 5, Thursday 7, Friday 8 December

“Amended timetable

“Fewer services across entire network

“Saturday 2, Saturday 9 December

“Reduced service

“No trains before 7am and last departures well before 10pm

“Sunday 3 December

“No Thameslink services

“Amended Southern service - fewer trains, no trains before 7am and last departures well before 10pm.

“Wednesday 6 December

“Limited Southern shuttle service between 7am and 11pm calling at London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only

“Limited Thameslink service running through Gatwick Airport all day.

“Key messaging can be found here https://www.gatwickairport.com/to-and-from/rail/rail-disruption/.

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options on these days where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport. We also advise passengers to book alternative transport in advance, as taxi services at the airport will be extremely busy.