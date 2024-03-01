These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Wednesday, July 30) after a ‘technical issue’ with air traffic control disrupts all outbound flights in the UK.

As a result of a technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick air traffic control centre, NATS are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety.

NATS engineers have now restored the system that was affected – but delays are being reported across the country, including Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

NATS are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area, and will continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.

London Gatwick delays and cancellations

ARRIVALS:

5.35pm – easyJet EZY8086 from Palma de Mallorca – DIVERTED

5.45pm – easyJet EJU8342 from Naples – CANCELLED

6.20pm – Norwegian D83518 from Copenhagen – Next info at 5.30pm

6.55pm – Vueling VY7292 from Bilbao – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling VY8944 from Paris – CANCELLED

9.50pm – British Airways BA2577 from Nice – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

5.35pm – Ryanair FR121 to Dublin – DELAYED to 6.30pm

5.45pm – easyJet EZY8495 to Geneva – DELAYED to 6pm

5.55pm – easyJet EZY831 to Belfast – DELAYED to 6.40pm

6pm – easyJet EZY8117 to Alicante – DELAYED to 6.30pm

6.20pm – easyJet EZY8427 to Nice – DELAYED to 8.50pm

6.25pm – easyJet EZY8559 to Antalya – DELAYED to 6.50pm

6.30pm – easyJet EZY8309 to Milan – DELAYED to 7.23pm

6.35pm – easyJet EZY851 to Inverness – DELAYED to 7.23pm

6.35pm – easyJet EJU8341 to Naples – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7pm – easyJet EZY8385 to Bordeaux – DELAYED to 7.15pm

7.15pm – easyJet EZY865 to Glasgow – DELAYED to 8.35pm

7.15pm – easyJet EZY883 to Jersey – DELAYED to 8.10pm

7.25pm – easyJet EZY8119 to Alicante – DELAYED to 8.25pm

7.40pm – British Airways BA8113 to Bilbao – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling VY7293 to Bilbao – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.50pm – easyJet EJU8627 to Berlin – DELAYED to 8.30pm

7.55pm – easyJet EJU8434 to Lyon – DELAYED to 8.25pm

8pm – easyJet EJU8077 to Malaga – DELAYED to 10.20pm

8.40pm – easyJet EJU8515 to Lisbon – DELAYED to 11.55pm

8.50pm – Ryanair FR143 to Dublin – DELAYED to 9.30pm

8.55pm – easyJet EZY158 to Belfast – DELAYED to 9.25pm

10.45pm – Synergy Aviation 200 SYG200 to Freetown – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

