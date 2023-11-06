Delays expected between Eastbourne and Hastings stations due to fire next to track

A fire next to the track between Hastings and Eastbourne stations means that trains have to run at reduced speed, Southern have reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a result, Southern said trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

The Southern website said: “Services travelling between Hastings and Eastbourne are disrupted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please leave an extra 15 minutes to reach your destination this morning.

“To see if your route has been affected, please view the live journey planner here.

“Staff have been informed by Network Rail of a fire on the line between Hastings and Eastbourne.

“It is safe for trains to continue running but at much slower speeds than normal, which is causing delays.