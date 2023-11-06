BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Delays expected between Eastbourne and Hastings stations due to fire next to track

A fire next to the track between Hastings and Eastbourne stations means that trains have to run at reduced speed, Southern have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 07:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As a result, Southern said trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

The Southern website said: “Services travelling between Hastings and Eastbourne are disrupted.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please leave an extra 15 minutes to reach your destination this morning.

“To see if your route has been affected, please view the live journey planner here.

“Staff have been informed by Network Rail of a fire on the line between Hastings and Eastbourne.

“It is safe for trains to continue running but at much slower speeds than normal, which is causing delays.

“You will be updated once more is known.”

Related topics:HastingsNetwork Rail