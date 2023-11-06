Delays expected between Eastbourne and Hastings stations due to fire next to track
and live on Freeview channel 276
As a result, Southern said trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.
The disruption is expected to last until 9am.
The Southern website said: “Services travelling between Hastings and Eastbourne are disrupted.
“Please leave an extra 15 minutes to reach your destination this morning.
“To see if your route has been affected, please view the live journey planner here.
“Staff have been informed by Network Rail of a fire on the line between Hastings and Eastbourne.
“It is safe for trains to continue running but at much slower speeds than normal, which is causing delays.
“You will be updated once more is known.”