Delays on A21 near East Sussex village: roadworks cause congestion

Slow moving traffic has been reported on the A21 near Hurst Green in East Sussex this Sunday (April 7).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 13:46 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is queueing traffic with delays of ten minutes on A229 Southbound from A21 London Road (Coopers Corner) due to roadworks.

The AA Traffic News live map shows heavy traffic building up along the A21 as well.

