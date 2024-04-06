Delays on A27 in East Sussex: emergency roadworks and temporary traffic lights
There are delays on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, April 6) due to roadworks near Wilmington.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A27 Westbound between Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) and Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout).”
Sussex Traffic Watch said on X at 10.45am: “A27 at Wilmington emergency roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially westbound slow and Queuing from Polegate.”
