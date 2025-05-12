There are delays on A273 Clayton Hill this morning (Monday, May 19) after West Sussex Highways’ announcement there would be six weeks of roadworks.

Sussex Traffic Watch said on X at about 8am today that the works and temporary lights are causing delays ‘especially northbound Queuing from the A23 Pyecombe’.

West Sussex Highways said on X last week that planned works would start on Monday, May 12, and are set to continue until June 20.

The announcement said work will be carried out between 7.30am and 5.30pm with temporary traffic lights in place.

A notice at one.network confirmed that the work is for new refuge islands, re-alignment, a speed limit change, high friction surfacing, lining and signing. It said the location is ‘from 100m north of the A273 London Road junction to the B2112 Ditchling Road junction’.

A sheet of frequently asked questions said the work is to ‘provide improved pedestrian crossing facilities at the junction and close to the junction of the A273 and B2112, which will also give better access to a relocated bus stop’.

It said: “The new 40mph speed limit will also provide a safer environment for all users.”

It added: “Some delays are to be expected as the works will be using temporary traffic signals for works which may cause some delay. This is to ensure the site is safe to pass through. Please plan your journey in advance and look out for important safety signs along your route. If you have any concerns regarding access during these works please ask the onsite staff, your safety is our priority.”

The FAQ sheet also said: “Daytime working is the most efficient and effective approach. We cannot carry out work of this nature without significant impact on the local community, taking on board many factors into consideration. These include: the disruption and disturbance that our works will have on residents, especially at night; the safety of our workforce, the local community, and the wider travelling public; (and) quality control.

“We cannot carry out these works without generating noise, therefore in order to ensure that we do not unduly disrupt nearby residents’ sleep, we have little alternative but to carry out as much of this work as we can during the day.”

The weather conditions could have an impact on the scheme’s delivery too.