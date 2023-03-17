Edit Account-Sign Out
Delays on Epsom to Horsham railway lines due to trespassers

Trains running through stations between Epsom and Horsham may be delayed this afternoon (Friday, March 17) due to trespassers, Southern has announced.

Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023

The company made a statement on Twitter at about 4pm, that said: "Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

The spokesperson continued: “Please delay travelling until later this afternoon if possible. Services will terminate and re-start from Epsom until further notice.”

The spokesperson also said Southern had requested rail replacement services to operate between Epsom and Dorking.

Southern said trains running through stations between Epsom and Horsham may be delayed this afternoon
At 4.50pm, a Southern spokesperson announced: “All lines affected by the trespasser are now open. Trains running through stations between Epsom and Horsham may still be delayed, cancelled or revised whilst we attempt to get back to our scheduled timetable. Please continue to check your journey.”

Visit https://www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/travel-help/alternative-route-maps. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

