The company made a statement on Twitter at about 4pm, that said: "Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”
The spokesperson continued: “Please delay travelling until later this afternoon if possible. Services will terminate and re-start from Epsom until further notice.”
The spokesperson also said Southern had requested rail replacement services to operate between Epsom and Dorking.
At 4.50pm, a Southern spokesperson announced: “All lines affected by the trespasser are now open. Trains running through stations between Epsom and Horsham may still be delayed, cancelled or revised whilst we attempt to get back to our scheduled timetable. Please continue to check your journey.”
