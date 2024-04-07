Delays on road to Bexhill and Hastings: roadworks cause traffic in both directions

There are delays on the A259 in East Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 7).
Published 7th Apr 2024, 14:41 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A259 Little Common Road both ways around Green Lane. In the construction area.”

The busy road leads to and from Bexhill and Hastings. The incident was first reported at 11.24am and the AA live map is still showing congestion in the area around Little Common.

