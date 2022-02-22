Delays to trains arriving and departing from Three Bridges

The disruption has been caused by the train crew being delayed at Three Bridges. These delays are expected until 10.30am.

Southern Rail said commuters can continue to travel using their usual route, but journeys may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.

Southern Rail has also advised commuters to check journey planners before travelling, and to allow for extra time to complete their journey.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.