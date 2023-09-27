Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton are disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27), Southern has announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rail company said at 5.29am that there had been a points failure in the West Worthing area.

They said rail passengers can use their ticket at no extra cost on: Stagecoach 700 Littlehampton – Brighton, Stagecoach 9 Arundel – Shoreham By Sea and Brighton & Hove buses: Shoreham By Sea – Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 6.13am Southern said: “Members of Network Rail have been on site, working to rectify the points. Trains are able to run now between Barnham/Littlehampton and Brighton via Worthing. Services are expected to remain disrupted while we work back to schedule.”

Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton were disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27)