Disrupted trains from Littlehampton to Worthing and Brighton this morning: Southern announces points failure

Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton are disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27), Southern has announced.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 07:26 BST
The rail company said at 5.29am that there had been a points failure in the West Worthing area.

They said rail passengers can use their ticket at no extra cost on: Stagecoach 700 Littlehampton – Brighton, Stagecoach 9 Arundel – Shoreham By Sea and Brighton & Hove buses: Shoreham By Sea – Brighton.

At 6.13am Southern said: “Members of Network Rail have been on site, working to rectify the points. Trains are able to run now between Barnham/Littlehampton and Brighton via Worthing. Services are expected to remain disrupted while we work back to schedule.”

Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton were disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27)Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton were disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27)
Train services from Littlehampton and Barnham towards Worthing and Brighton were disrupted this morning (Wednesday, September 27)

UPDATE: At 7.09am Southern announced that the disruption caused by a points failure between Worthing and Barnham has now ended. They said: “If your train was delayed by 15 minutes or more, remember to claim Delay Repay.”

