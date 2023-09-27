Disrupted trains from Littlehampton to Worthing and Brighton this morning: Southern announces points failure
The rail company said at 5.29am that there had been a points failure in the West Worthing area.
They said rail passengers can use their ticket at no extra cost on: Stagecoach 700 Littlehampton – Brighton, Stagecoach 9 Arundel – Shoreham By Sea and Brighton & Hove buses: Shoreham By Sea – Brighton.
At 6.13am Southern said: “Members of Network Rail have been on site, working to rectify the points. Trains are able to run now between Barnham/Littlehampton and Brighton via Worthing. Services are expected to remain disrupted while we work back to schedule.”
UPDATE: At 7.09am Southern announced that the disruption caused by a points failure between Worthing and Barnham has now ended. They said: “If your train was delayed by 15 minutes or more, remember to claim Delay Repay.”