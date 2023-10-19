Disruption expected on railway services due to signalling fault between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges

Disruption is expected on railway services heading towards Brighton today (October 19) thanks to a signalling fault between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train journeys have been delayed by up to half an hour, and delays are expected to continue until the end of the day.

"Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services are being severely disrupted when travelling between the Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges area and Haywards Heath,” a statement issued by Southern Railway reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the moment, this is directly affecting the southbound route towards Brighton and the South Coast, but a large number of London-bound trains will also be affected in reaction.”

Disruption is expected across the service.

Explaining the root cause of the issue, a spokesperson for the railway company added:

"Following investigations into a repeated signalling issue at Balcombe, Network Rail staff have determined that they will need to carry out overnight works to rectify the issue. This means disruption is expected until end of service.