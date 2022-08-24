Disruption on the trains between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International
There will be disruption on the trains between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International for the next couple of hours.
Southern Rail said at 5.30pm (Wednesday, August 24): “Services are running between Hastings, Rye & Ashford International, but delays of up to 30 minutes are possible.
"Alterations/cancellations may occur as a result, so please check your journey before you travel and allow plenty of extra time.
“A fault with the signalling system at Rye and a trespass incident at Ore is causing disruption to services between Hastings and Ashford International. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 7.30pm.”