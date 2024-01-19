BREAKING

Ditchling collision: report of incident involving car and tractor at East Sussex village

There has been a collision at Ditchling this morning (Friday, January 19), according to reports by AA Traffic News.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Spatham Lane.

It said: “Reports of crash, a car and a tractor involved on Spatham Lane both ways from Middleton Common Lane to B2116 Lewes Road. Traffic is coping well.”

The first report came in at 7am.

Related topics:Traffic