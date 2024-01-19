Ditchling collision: report of incident involving car and tractor at East Sussex village
There has been a collision at Ditchling this morning (Friday, January 19), according to reports by AA Traffic News.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Spatham Lane.
It said: “Reports of crash, a car and a tractor involved on Spatham Lane both ways from Middleton Common Lane to B2116 Lewes Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The first report came in at 7am.