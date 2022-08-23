Dozens of easyJet flights cancelled due to 'late-notice staff absence' at Gatwick Airport
Dozens of easyJet flights in and out of Gatwick Airport have been cancelled due to ‘late-notice staff absence’.
Twenty-six easyJet flights have been grounded so far today [Tuesday, August 23]. Thirteen arrivals and 13 departures have been cancelled, out of a total of 180 easyJet flights scheduled for today.
A spokesperson for the airport said the flights were cancelled due to a staff shortage in air traffic control.
Gatwick has apologised to passengers ‘for any inconvenience’.
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "At 07:00, restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower.
"Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result. Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers."
The cancellations have come after the airport revealed its half year financial results.