Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dozens of easyJet flights cancelled due to 'late-notice staff absence' at Gatwick Airport

Dozens of easyJet flights in and out of Gatwick Airport have been cancelled due to ‘late-notice staff absence’.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 9:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:39 am

Twenty-six easyJet flights have been grounded so far today [Tuesday, August 23]. Thirteen arrivals and 13 departures have been cancelled, out of a total of 180 easyJet flights scheduled for today.

A spokesperson for the airport said the flights were cancelled due to a staff shortage in air traffic control.

Gatwick has apologised to passengers ‘for any inconvenience’.

Most Popular

Dozens of EasyJet flights in and out of Gatwick Airport have been cancelled due to ‘late-notice staff absence’. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "At 07:00, restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower.

"Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result. Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers."

The cancellations have come after the airport revealed its half year financial results.

Gatwick Airport