Dozens of easyJet flights cancelled due to 'late-notice staff absence' at Gatwick Airport

Twenty-six easyJet flights have been grounded so far today [Tuesday, August 23]. Thirteen arrivals and 13 departures have been cancelled, out of a total of 180 easyJet flights scheduled for today.

A spokesperson for the airport said the flights were cancelled due to a staff shortage in air traffic control.

Gatwick has apologised to passengers ‘for any inconvenience’.

Dozens of EasyJet flights in and out of Gatwick Airport have been cancelled due to ‘late-notice staff absence’. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "At 07:00, restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower.

"Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result. Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers."