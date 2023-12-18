Drink-driving arrest after collision involving lorry near Chichester
AA Traffic News reported that B2145 Selsey Road was blocked both ways in Sidlesham around 5am.
A traffic notice read: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a lorry involved on B2145 Selsey Road both ways at the Esso Garage. Approach with care."
Sussex Police has since confirmed the incident was a ‘minor-injury two-vehicle collision’ on Selsey Road.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving,” a police spokesperson added.
"Officers are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 170 of 18/12.”
This incident came after an earlier collision on the A27 in Chichester around 6am.
An AA report read: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A27 eastbound from A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) to A285 Portfield Way.
"Following a brief closure for recovery, police confirm road has now reopened, residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”