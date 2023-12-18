A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision, involving a lorry, near Chichester this morning (Monday, December 18).

AA Traffic News reported that B2145 Selsey Road was blocked both ways in Sidlesham around 5am.

A traffic notice read: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a lorry involved on B2145 Selsey Road both ways at the Esso Garage. Approach with care."

Sussex Police has since confirmed the incident was a ‘minor-injury two-vehicle collision’ on Selsey Road.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving,” a police spokesperson added.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 170 of 18/12.”

This incident came after an earlier collision on the A27 in Chichester around 6am.

An AA report read: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on A27 eastbound from A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) to A285 Portfield Way.