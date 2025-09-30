Driver ‘did not remain at scene’ after East Sussex crash: police appeal for witnesses

Eastbourne Police have announced that they are investigating a collision in Sevenoaks Road at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday, September 30.

A police spokesperson said: “The crash at the junction with Willingdon Road involved a grey Vauxhall Vivaro and a grey Toyota C-HR ICON, at about 4.10pm on Saturday 27 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Toyota, a 56-year-old local man, was extracted from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with his injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro did not remain at the scene.

Sevenoaks Road in Eastbourne. Photo: Google Street View

“We are investigating the circumstances, and witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 987 of 27/09.”