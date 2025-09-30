Driver ‘did not remain at scene’ after East Sussex crash: police appeal for witnesses
A police spokesperson said: “The crash at the junction with Willingdon Road involved a grey Vauxhall Vivaro and a grey Toyota C-HR ICON, at about 4.10pm on Saturday 27 September.
“The driver of the Toyota, a 56-year-old local man, was extracted from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with his injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro did not remain at the scene.
“We are investigating the circumstances, and witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 987 of 27/09.”