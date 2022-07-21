Drivers heading for the Kent ports reminded to be prepared

The Operation Brock contraflow is also in place on the M20. Operation Brock is part of a series of measures to improve Kent’s resilience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the region in the event of disruption to services across the English Channel.

Caption: The Operation Brock contraflow is now in place on the M20 and will be for the rest of summer

All HGVs heading for the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel must follow the signs to join Operation Brock at M20 junction 8.

Any EU-bound HGVs not complying with signage and trying to use another route to Eurotunnel or the Port of Dover risk a fine of £300. They will also be sent to the back of the queue by Police or enforcement agents, wasting time, fuel and money. This includes trying to bypass the M20 by using the M2/A2 at Brenley Corner.

All other coast bound traffic – including local freight and car drivers headed for the continent – should follow the signs and cross over to enter the contraflow on the M20 London bound carriageway.

Anyone planning to use Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover are advised to plan their journeys and check with the travel operator before setting out. They should also allow more time for their journeys and make sure they have food and drink with them in case of delays.

Simple vehicle checks can help drivers avoid breakdowns, have a safer journey, and save time and money. More information can be found by visiting: nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/how-to-check-your-vehicle/

As a member of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), National Highways is working in partnership with other bodies across Kent to keep the roads moving and minimise disruption to local residents, businesses and communities. The KRF will regularly review if the Operation Brock barrier is still required.