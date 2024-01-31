Drivers in Sussex and Surrey warned ahead of weekend closure to the London-bound M3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following inspections earlier in the year, National Highways identified a series of maintenance issues on this section of the M3.

While works are progressing well, weekend closures are necessary to allow contractors to complete the work. This includes installation of an upgraded barrier, resurfacing, road markings and removal of traffic management measures.

From Friday, February 9 to Monday, February 12, the M3 London bound carriageway will be fully closed (9pm - 6am) between junctions 4a (Farnborough/Fleet) and 3 (Bracknell/Woking).

Drivers in Sussex and Surrey are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as a full weekend closure is planned to begin this Friday (February 9) on the M3 London-bound carriageway between junctions 4a and 3. Picture by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The London bound slip road, approaching from Frimley, will also be closed at junction 4 over the same weekend.

Road users should allow extra time to complete their journeys and follow the official diversion route, which will be fully sign-posted.