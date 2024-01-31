Drivers in Sussex and Surrey warned ahead of weekend closure to the London-bound M3
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following inspections earlier in the year, National Highways identified a series of maintenance issues on this section of the M3.
While works are progressing well, weekend closures are necessary to allow contractors to complete the work. This includes installation of an upgraded barrier, resurfacing, road markings and removal of traffic management measures.
From Friday, February 9 to Monday, February 12, the M3 London bound carriageway will be fully closed (9pm - 6am) between junctions 4a (Farnborough/Fleet) and 3 (Bracknell/Woking).
The London bound slip road, approaching from Frimley, will also be closed at junction 4 over the same weekend.
Road users should allow extra time to complete their journeys and follow the official diversion route, which will be fully sign-posted.
To find out more about the M3 carriageway repairs, visit National Highways webpage - nationalhighways.co.uk/se-maintenance.