Drivers near Crawley warned following reports of a horse in the road

Drivers near Crawley have been urged to approach an area with caution following reports of a horse in the road, the AA has said.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 8:52am

The AA said it first received a report about a horse in Church Road, Turners Hill, near The Crown pub just before 8am this morning (Monday, January 30).

Motorists have been encouraged to approach the road with care.

