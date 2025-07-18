Drivers urged to plan journeys ahead of A3 weekend closures

Holidaymakers and drivers in Sussex and Surrey are being urged to plan their journeys carefully ahead of a series of weekend closures on the A3.

The closures, which are part of the M25 junction 10 improvement scheme, will allow a range of works to be carried out including resurfacing, landscaping and installing more gantries.

National Highways is releasing details of all three closures together to allow road users to plan their summer journeys in advance, particularly those heading to Heathrow, Gatwick and Portsmouth ferries.

Details of the closures are as follows:

July 18 to 21 – A3, north of junction 10 to A245 Painshill in both directions

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “As we approach the very final stages of our work on the M25, we are also stepping up our efforts to improve the A3.

“We have already installed all of the eight bridges and a dozen new gantries on the carriageway, as well as carrying out plenty of vital environmental work.

“We thank drivers and the local community for their patience and ask anyone travelling during these times to plan their journeys carefully.”

The junction 10 improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow.

It will also make it easier and safer to join or leave the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Garden Wisley, and will reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

Details of the various diversion routes will be posted prior to each closure on the dedicated project page on the National Highways website.