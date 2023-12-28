Drivers warned of upcoming overnight closures on M3 - all you need to know

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time during their journey as new closures are planned from Wednesday (3 January 2024) on the M3 London-bound between junctions 4 and 3, in Hampshire.

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time during their journey as new closures are planned from Wednesday (3 January 2024) on the M3 London-bound between junctions 4 and 3, in Hampshire.

Following inspections earlier in the year, National Highways identified defects on the M3 London-bound carriageway between junctions 4 and 3.

Repair work to the surface of the motorway is set to being on Wednesday 3 January. For the safety of motorists and workers, and to minimise disruption, the repairs will take place under a mixture of lane closures and full overnight closures.

The work will involve extensive deep excavations of the London-bound M3 between junctions 4a and 3 will require the carriageway to be fully closed (all lanes) overnight from Wednesday 3 January to Thursday 4 January, 9pm to 6am.

From Thursday 4th January to February 2024, lanes 1 and 2 will be closed 24/7, including weekends, between junctions 4 and 3.

Lanes 3 and 4 will remain open with a 50mph speed limit to enhance the safety of drivers passing deep excavations. This measure allows National Highways to continue daytime work, ensuring prompt completion of repairs.

Additionally, full overnight closures will take place between junctions 4a and 3 on the London-bound carriageway throughout the same period.Drivers should allow extra time during their journey and follow the official diversion route fully signed in place.